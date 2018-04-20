Accra, April 20, GNA - The National Youth Volunteerism and Patriotism Conference and Awards will come off in Accra, on Friday, April 27, to rekindle the spirit of volunteerism and patriotism among Ghanaians. The event will be on the theme: “Accelerating Development through Volunteerism”, is intended to raise new breed of Ghanaians towards accelerating national development. Participants will

Participants will come from Ghana, United Kingdom, Australia, Sierra Leone, Uganda and The Netherlands.

A statement issued by Dr Kofi Osei-Kusi, the Executive President of the Osei-Kusi Foundation, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said as part of the ceremony, students from three tertiary institutions in the country would pitch their volunteering projects against each other, to address a specific need they have identified in their communities.

It said the winning team would be presented with a grant of GH¢10,000.00 from the Osei-Kusi Foundation, the event organisers, to implement their project.

The statement said a number of international speakers who would be in attendance, include Mr Billy Williams, Former Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms Linda Boakye, Career and Mindset Coach, UK, Mr Juergen Pallien, Self-Made Millionaire and Philanthropist, Germany and Ms. Kim Green, Organisational Development Consultant, UK.

The rest are: Ms Ivana de Haan, International Fashion Designer and Philanthropist, Netherlands, Mr Wilson Agyeman, President of DIF Africa and Dr. Joyce R. Aryee, Chairperson of the National Youth Volunteerism and Patriotism Award.

It would also attract high profile government officials, heads of Metropolitan, Municipal and District assemblies, Vice-Chancellors of tertiary institutions, heads of civil society organisations, the Diplomatic Community, the media and students at all levels.

Awards to be presented at the ceremony will include: Community Service Award 2018 (to a tertiary institution), National Youth Award for Volunteerism and National Award for Patriotism towards Youth Development, National Award for Patriotism in Healthcare Delivery and National Award for Volunteerism in Rural Outreaches.

The rest will be Corporate Award for Patriotism, International Award for Youth Volunteerism -West Africa, International Award for Youth Volunteerism – East Africa, International Award for Volunteerism and Patriotism and Special Recognition Award for Patriotism.

‘‘Ghana has seen great volunteers and patriotic individuals like Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, J. B. Danquah, Yaa Asantewaa and many others who went through many obstacles to make our nation great and strong.

‘‘However, there is every indication that the country is now in need of altruistic individuals who will give themselves off for the good Ghana’s development again,’’ the statement said.

GNA