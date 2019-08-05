news, story, article

By Emelia Addae, GNA

Accra, Aug. 5, GNA – The members of the Natural Resources and Environmental Governance (Youth-NREG) has been called upon to join forces with other civil society organisations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Youth-NREG, is a platform, which ensures effective participation of the youth in the governance of natural resources and the environmental sectors of Ghana by ensuring that proper structures were put in place to mitigate any negative effect.

Madam Sylvia Sefakor Senu, who is responsible for Youth Programmes at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) made the call at the second consultative meeting of the Youth-NREG in Accra.

She lauded the organisers of the platform and gave the assurance of the UNDP’s support to their agenda.

Dr George Orstin, the National Coordinator of the UNDP of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) - Small Grants Programme highlighted five areas that the grant focused on namely biodiversity, land, climate change, international waters and human resource.

He said: "The usage of herbicides and weedicides on farmlands kill microorganisms in the soil, while climate resources can also be destroyed by air pollution and plastic waste as population growth can also outweigh available resources

Mr Chibeze Ezekiel, the Coordinator of the Strategic Youth Network for Development (SYND) led the participants at the meeting to discuss and agree on the governance structure of the platform and developed some action plans.

The Thematic areas that the platform focused on included; land degradation, forestry, fisheries, renewable energy, water, sanitation and hygiene, climate change, biodiversity, mining and oil and gas.

One hundred and ninety-three countries including; Ghana in January, 2016 adopted 17 SDGs to ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030, which include; economic growth, climate change and natural resources.

It encouraged a spirit of partnership between Governments, private sector, research, academia and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) – with support of the UN.

This partnership ensures that the right choices are made now to improve life, in a sustainable way, for future generations.

GNA