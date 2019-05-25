news, story, article

By Lord de-Graft Aikins, GNA

Akim Oda (E/R) May. 24, GNA - The Youth in the country, have been advised to guard against immoral behaviour and persistent acts of indiscipline in order not to risk compromising their future.



Rev Dr Daniel Tamakloe Doe, General Overseer of the New Jerusalem Healing Church with its headquarters at Dunkwa-On-Offin, was speaking at its Akim Oda branch to close a Bible Week celebration, which was organized by the youth of the church.

The week was celebrated on the theme, “The Bible and Reconciliation”.

He asked the youth to embrace national programmes and contribute towards helping to realize the “Better Ghana Agenda”.

Rev Dr Doe stressed that Christians must at all-times rely on Christian ways in reconciling feuding parties.

He advised Ghanaians to be law-abiding, to live in peace and harmony with themselves and appealed to the congregation to co-operate with each other.

The General Overseer observed that teenagers, young men and women who joined bad company, stood to lose greatly if they persisted in exhibiting bad behaviuor and called on traditional rulers to help eradicate indiscipline from the society.

He urged the youth to put the interest of the nation above their ideological, political and personal interests, and advised them to use their exuberant energies to pursue the development agenda of the nation.

GNA