Bolgatanga, April 7, GNA - The Northern Youth for Peace and Development Association (NYUPED), a youth movement operating in northern Ghana is advocating for uniform pricing of building materials to help bridge the developmental inequality between the Northern and the Southern parts of the country.

The Youth Group said even though the people in the Northern Region were comparatively poor, they paid more for building materials such as cement, roofing sheets and plumbing materials among others.

Addressing a group of Journalists at a Press Conference held in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, to launch the 2017 edition of the NYUPED National Achievers Awards slated for 28th October 2017, the Executive Director of NYUPED, Mr Prince Hardi Adams, said the high cost of building materials was not only affecting the indigenes of the northern parts of the country, but also cost the government very high in the construction of projects in the area.

He called on Government to intervene to make building materials more affordable for the people in the northern parts as that would be one way to help develop the north.

In all 24 distinguished and eminent personalities who had been carefully nominated by the Governing Council and approved by the Youth Delegates Congress were expected to be awarded to serve as an inspiration to the youth to urge them to aspire higher and contribute significantly to national development.

