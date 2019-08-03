news, story, article

By Robert Anane/Victoria Asante, GNA

Accra, August 3, GNA - The youth have been urged to approach with suspicion, letters and posters that promise lucrative job offers abroad.

This is because many young people end up embarking on hazardous journeys, which often end up in their dreams being shattered, and even death, upon being misled on account of job offers.

Mr. Kojo Wilmot, National Project Officer, International Organisation for Migration (IOM), said this at a two-day Advocacy and Sensitization Campaign, on Free Movement and Migration within the ECOWAS region.

He said one thing the youth needed to realise, was that it was not possible to be assured by some letter posted on a wall that a lucrative job was awaiting overseas.

Mr. Wilmot urged people to find out travel information from credible sources, so they did not end up falling into any danger that could have been avoided.

"Please call the IOM on 0302742930 if you need credible information concerning your intention to travel," he said.

Dr. Tony Luker Elumelu, ECOWAS Directorate of Free Movement, urged young people to unleash their entrepreneurial skills, instead of always waiting to be employed.

He said enough opportunities existed in West Africa for aspiring youth within the sub-region, to succeed in their various enterprises.

Dr. Elumelu urged the youth to take advantage of protocols on free movement within the sub-region, and make use of the several opportunities that could be found.

He observed that free movement promoted the transfer of skills, as well as skill sharing, which were most needed for the over-all growth of the sub-region.

Mr. Yakubu Seidu, Deputy Commissioner of Customs, in Charge of Prevention, cautioned that criminals who sought to take advantage of ECOWAS Protocols on free movement to commit crime should be reported whenever it was possible.

He said some people for instance, would smuggle a vehicle from one West African country into another, change its registration plate, and sell it off.

"Whenever you are going to buy a car, please check with Customs as much as possible, because if you are found to have violated the law, you will be made to pay accordingly," Mr. Seidu warned.

He also said it was important for people escaping justice in their countries who were seeking refuge in other countries within the sub-region, to be reported to the authorities when found out.

Mr. Seidu said it was the responsibility of the citizenry within the Sub-region, to contribute their quota towards the integration process.

The Campaign is a collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the ECOWAS Commission, and the International Organisation for Migration.

