By Edmund Quaynor/Janet Owusuwaa Ansah, GNA

Koforidua, Aug. 6, GNA - This year’s Annual leadership Summit of Compassion International Ghana (CIGH), a Christian non-governmental organization has opened at the All Nation’s University campus at Koforidua.

The one week summit which aims at mentoring the youth to develop leadership skills to make them useful to society is being attended by over 700 students of tertiary institutions from different Christian churches and organizations in the country.

Speaking at the formal opening of the summit, the Koforidua Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Samuel Osei Asante, reminded the youth that the purpose of God in blessing people with special skills was for such people to use the skills to serve others.

He urged the participants to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the summit to transform themselves to serve their communities and Ghana in general.

Apostle Asante thanked CIGH for the great opportunity and training that they were offering the Christian youth in the country.

The National Director of CIGH, Mrs Gifty Dansoah Appiah, explained that, the youth constituted greater percentage of the population in the home and in the country and therefore there was the need for a determined efforts to ensure that they became responsible and fulfilled Christian leaders of the society.

She said for the last three years, CIGH had been organizing annual leadership summit that targeted students in the tertiary institutions with the aim of transforming them to be leaders and agents of change in their communities.

Mr Benjamin Asare Yeboah, Senior Manager of Partnership of CIGH, said about 90,000 people graduated from tertiary institutions in the country annually and only ten per cent of them were able to get employment within a year and some people had to wait for over ten years to get a job.

He explained that for the trend to change, there was the need for new approaches in the way of doing things.

He said the world was in an era of networking and therefore encouraged the participants to start networking with each other.

