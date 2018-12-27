news, story, article

By C.M Boaten, GNA



Beposo (Ash), Dec. 27, GNA – A couple in the Young Adult Fellowship (YAF) of the Calvary Presbyterian Church at Beposo in the Sekyere Central District, has donated food and other items worth GH¢6,000.00 to the widows in the church.

The items are to help the 39 widows to celebrate this year’s Christmas and the New Year’s festivities.

Each of them received half piece of cloth, a fowl, flytol cooking oil, a bag of rice, canned malts and an undisclosed amount of money.

Mr Solomon Owusu Boakye, who made the presentation, said he and the wife were touched by the plight of the widows most of whom were aged and did not have anybody to make them happy during this Christmas.

He pledged to continue to offer support to the widows to live a comfortable life.

Mrs Otu Aquah, the wife of Reverend Otu Aquah, the resident Minister of the church, thanked the donors for their generosity.

Mrs Christiana Sarpong, on behalf of her colleagues, expressed their gratitude to Mr and Mrs Owusu Boakye and their families for the support and asked for long life, good health and prosperity for them.

