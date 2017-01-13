Konka Promotions and Young Achievers International, an Accra based marketing firm, has held a donation exercise dubbed “Hope on the street” for the less privileged persons at Nima Market.

Accra, Jan 13, GNA - Konka Promotions and Young Achievers International, an Accra based marketing firm, has held a donation exercise dubbed “Hope on the street” for the less privileged persons at Nima Market.

The items donated valued at GH¢680.00 included packs of fried rice, drinks, packs of biscuits, baby wipes, packs of tinned milk and bags of rice.

Beneficiaries of the donation included street children, homeless persons, head potters, truck pushers and the physically challenged.

Ms Jennifer Dzifa Morttey, Chief Executive Officer of the Konka Promotions and Young Achievers International, said the organisation considered it a necessity to put smiles on the faces of the poor and the needy, hence the donation.

Ms Morttey thanked all contributors who supported the exercise and said: “the exercise was a success”.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed appreciation and appealed to the organisation to continue the good work since the items would help them in numerous ways.

The marketing firm offers services in the promotion of music audios, videos, plans events and television and radio adverts.

It also deals in video shooting and photography, website designing, providing marketing plans and strategies for companies.

