By Dawuni, GNA



Yendi (N/R), March 03, GNA – Ya-Na Mahama Abukari (II) has enskinned Mahamadu Abdulai as Mion Lana (Paramount Chief of Mion) in the Northern Region.

Mion Lana Mahamadu Abdulai, 45 years old, married to four women with 14 children, is the immediate past Boling Lana of the Abudu Royal Gate in Dagbon, and he is now occupying the skin, which is one of the skins a chief has to occupy to become the Overlord of Dagbon Kingdom in future.

The new Mion Lana Mahamadu Abdulai is a son of Ya-Na Mahamadu Abdulai (IV), who ruled Dagbon from 1969 to 1974.

The enskinment ceremony, which took place at the Gbewaa Palace at Yendi on Sunday, was witnessed by Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister, a number of chiefs of the Dagbon Kingdom and scores of people of the area.

After the enskinment, the newly Mion Lana was escorted by police and military personnel and people of the area to his traditional area, Mion, to formally resume his responsibilities.

