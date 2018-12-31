news, story, article

By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA

Jameso-Nkwanta (C/R), Dec. 31, GNA - The Diaso Area Programmes (AP) Office of World Vision International in Ghana (WVI-G) has inaugurated US$11,000.00 solar powered water facility for two basic schools at Jameso-Nkwanta, in the Upper Denkyira West District.

The facility is to provide sustainable potable water supply to the school children and their teachers to end the perennial water problem facing the schools.

Mr Irvine Aboagye, the Diaso AP Manager speaking at the ceremony said the initiative was to enhance easy access to safe and healthy drinking water, which was a challenge to pupils and teachers in rural communities.

It would also ease the burden of the school children who had to commute about five kilometres to fetch water to drink during school contact hours, which was affecting teaching, learning and attendance as well the performance of the pupils.

Mr Aboagye said the project which was provided in partnership with Project Maji, an NGO, would produce about 433.33 litres of water a day for the benefit of about 2, 600 people in the Jameso-Nkwanta community.

Mr Isaac Ayariga, the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Officer of the Diaso AP urged the community and school water management committees to see to it that the water facility was well managed in a sustainable manner.

He also advised the community and school authorities to employ strict measures to ensure that the facility was free from theft, while coordinating efforts to generate funds to maintain it.

Nana Kwabena Amponsah, the Abusuapanin of the Jameso-Nkwanta thanked WVI-G for the facility and urged the school authorities, pupils and community members to cooperate to help prolong the lifespan of the facility.

