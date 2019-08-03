news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Nkroful (WR) Aug. 3, GNA - The Western Regional Police Command on Saturday informed parents of the Takoradi kidnapped girls about their operation which led to the discovery of human parts at the home of Samuel Wills, the suspect in the Takoradi kidnapped case.

Mr. Alexander Koranchie, father of one of the Children who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency said armed men numbering about 40 together with the Regional Commander briefed affected families in a separate engagement.

According to him, DCOP Redeemer Djedjor, the Regional Police Commander said the operation was to have been a silent one until final results on whether the bodies were that of the girls or not but blame social media for the "unofficial" announcement.

The Command assured the families that the needed laboratory and scientific exercises would be undertaken soon to ascertain the identity of the corpses found to ensure calm and emotional normalcy among families and concerned communities.

It is recalled that the Takoradi Police on Friday night undertook a special intelligence exercise at an uncompleted building near the home of Wills who is standing trial for the missing Takoradi girls and brought out pieces of human remains, which are yet to tested to prove whether they were that the missing girls or not.

GNA