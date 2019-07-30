news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Dambai (O/R), July 30, GNA - World Vision International Ghana has constructed 140 boreholes with two mechanized systems in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The Organization has also trained 19 sanitation management teams and 70 area pump mechanics to improve water and sanitation in the area.

Mr Patrick Charty Jilima, the Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive, who disclosed this in an interaction with the media at Dambai described World Vision as a "true partner in development," and called for more interventions to make the Municipality child friendly with desired sanitation facilities.

He said the interventions greatly improved water, sanitation and hygiene in the Municipality with about 50 communities declared Open Defecation Free (ODF).

The MCE said child labour and child abuse-major concerns for the area, were also recording significant reduction due to regular engagements of community members by the 19 child protection committees established by World Vision.

He said the Organization's, "After School Reading Camps" and new school infrastructures were making schools appealing to children and keeping children trafficked for fishing, in school.

"I can't finish talking about World Vision interventions and impact on our socio economic development. We are happy they are here and we want more," the MCE said.

He said the positive results meant more needed to be done to address water, sanitation and hygiene needs in many more areas in the Municipality.

Mr Edward Owula, Krachi East and West Cluster Manager, World Vision, said he was happy the Organization's 15 years of community service was transforming the areas with improvement in academic performance of pupils.

He said the cluster's focus was on Sustainable Development Goal Six-availability of safe water and improved sanitation for good learning outcomes.

Mr Owulah said indications were that a high number of children who were trafficked to work were now in school, though some still worked for their masters after school and said the Organization was sustaining the campaign to ensure children were not abused.

He said World Vision was happy that through the interventions, teachers were accepting postings to the area, water borne diseases were on the decline with parents, especially, mothers expanding their farms because they no longer spent hours in search of water.

GNA