By Abebe Dawuni, GNA

Yendi (NR) Aug. 5, GNA - A Three-day design workshop organised to dissuade cybercrime otherwise known as sakawa has been organized in Yendi in the Northern Region.

It was organized by Rural Water and Development Programme (RWDP) Ghana, Church Of Christ and 7AS College, of Sciences and Technology (COSTECH) and organized by identified sakawa members, Assembly members, representatives of Ya-Na Mahama Abukari II, Mion lana Mahamudu Abdulai, Yo-Na Andani Yakubu Abdulai.

Other attendants were; Youth Groups, Women Groups, Opinion leaders, Religious leaders and Sub-chiefs.

In an address Mr. Nathaniel Adams Junior, the Chief Executive Officer of Rural Water and Development Programme of Church of Christ said the design workshop was aimed at engaging the community to unite with Youth in Yendi Municipality to provide guidance, support and security.

The workshop, he said would also help to reduce Sakawa for current Youth and prevent it for future generations

He said through their research, it was noticed that most of the youth involved in Sakawa was due to lack of parental care, poverty, social issues relating to youth challenges, drug addiction, lack of skills among others.

Mr Adams Junior said the design workshop managed to get the Sakawa boys as participants who were able to share their exploits for discussion.

He announced that a “Sakawa Task Force” made up chiefs, sub-chiefs, Opinion leaders, other stakeholders, Assembly members, Sakawa members, Representatives of Ya-Na, Mion lana, Yo-Na women Groups, Youth Groups including others was formed.

Their task, he said was to meet monthly with the Sakawa members to seek support from NGOS for them to go into schools to sensitise the Youth on the dangers of Sakawa.

He said the Task Force would also hand over all their findings about how to reduce sakawa to the organizers.

Alhaji Hammed Yussif Abukari, the Yendi Municipal chief Executive commended the organizers for such an important workshop to reduce sakawa in the area.

He said sakawa had been a concern all over the country because of its negative effects on the youth and was grateful for such design workshop held in Yendi.

He appealed to parents to play to complement the efforts of government by playing their roles responsibly.

Madam Amy Cox Professor of Design Harding University Searly, Arkansas USA, who facilitated the workshop said similar workshops were organised in better care of elderly, help the Church of Christ, reach community all in Haiti.

She said Arkansas is a non-profit organization was working with Youth to improve on their future.

She said they came with six students from the University to organise the design workshop in Yendi.

Madam Cox said she came from the University with Degnan Lawerence, Joanna Roberts, Mikela Malec, Hannah Porter, Timothy Part low and Alexis Haney all students of the University Searly USA for them to share their experiences in education to the youth in the Municipality.

All the participants received Certificates of participation as Landmark on Sakawa-

