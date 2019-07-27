news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, July 27, GNA - Commissioner of Police (COP) Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has called on investigators to work with diligence and act without bias in all their affairs.

She said comments she had received from clients were not pleasant because of the manner they handled clients.

The Director General was addressing the participants of the Detective Training Course 2/2019 during the closing session of an-eight-week training held at the Detective Training Academy (DTA), Accra.

You need to understand and manage clients so that you can give them the best of customer services, COP Addo-Danquah said.

The Director General cautioned them against making crime suspects double victims when already they were victims of crime and yet the law had not made them so.

COP Addo-Danquah advised investigators to desist from being arm chair professionals and ensure they completed the cases they were working on.

She expressed displeasure about the number of cases which were still under investigations as compared to those completed.

“When a case is referred to you, work on it to a closure. Most of our cases are still under investigations; be active and work on your dockets,” COP Addo-Danquah said.

She urged them to ensure that they have gathered enough evidence and present credible dockets before the court for justice to be served.

COP Addo-Danquah said the Ghana Police Service would soon open its resource centre where personnel and others could access for their research work.

However, she praised the department for successes chalked in the past which had attracted British Government’s attention and had pledged to fund the next two courses of the DTA before the year ended.

COP Addo-Danquah said the police would continue to work with other security agencies to arrive at their (police and other security agencies) common goal, which is to make criminals face justice, adding that it did not mean police were interfering with the work of other security agencies.

The CID boss commended the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, the Chief Justice, among other resourced persons that supported the programme.

Superintendent of Police, Ms Grace Ansah Akrofi, Commandant DTA, said participating in programmes such as customer care service, human trafficking, money laundering, law of evidence, intelligence gathering, electronic evidence, crime scene management and financial crime amongst others, would enhance their work.

Detective Chief Inspector William Akrobor thanked the leadership of the CID for constantly upgrading their skills to help keep-up with the challenges of the work.

In all, 90 participants were presented with certificates and Sergeant Alhassan Iddrisu was adjudged the overall best.

GNA