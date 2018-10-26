By Jerry Azanduna and Rita Dakura, GNA Zuarungu (U/E), Oct. 26, GNA - Mr Frank Fusieni Adongo, the Upper East Deputy Regional Minister, has called on the new Bolgatanga East District Assembly, to work in harmony with its partners so as to ensure the sustainable development of the area. Mr Adongo said the primary aim of creating new districts is to bring on board good governance to the door steps

Mr Adongo said the primary aim of creating new districts is to bring on board good governance to the door steps of the people and urged the staff of the Assembly to work together in harmony to achieve that aim.

Mr Adongo said this in a speech read on his behalf by Mr Joseph Ameyuure, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, at a sod cutting ceremony for a GHC 2,300,000.00 office complex block for the Bolgatanga East District Assembly at Zuarungu, the district capital.

He said the project when completed would house various departments and staff in a safer and sound environment that would facilitate the smooth running of the new district.

Mr Adongo urged the contractor to eschew shoddy work and ensure that the twelve months contract period was met on time.

He commended the chiefs and people of the area for providing the land and urged them to support the project since it was going to create employment for the youth.

Naba Caesar Afegha, the chief of the area, said the project would improve on productivity and increase the quality of livelihood of the people in the area.

Naba Afegha said the new Assembly would complement government’s efforts at championing the course of the decentralized concept.

He urged the contractor to work assiduously to meet the time frame so as to catch up with needs of the young assembly.

Mr John Sackey, the Upper East Regional Director in charge of Zoomlion, presented two skip trucks and eleven refuse communal containers to the assembly and urged it to use them to promote good sanitation in the area.

He said sanitation was a major challenge to the area and the country and it was important for all to see the need in champion the course in living in a clean and healthy environment to avoid diseases.

Mr Sackey called on the people to support the Zoomlion company win the fight against insanitary environment.

