By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, Aug.06, GNA - Spouses of Ministers in the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), have been counselled to work harder to bring transformation, unity and prosperity to the communities in which they lived.

Mrs Eunice Asor Amfo-Akonnor, the National President of the Ministers Spouses, said society expected much from them as partners of the ‘Men of God" as efforts to shift the paradigm from just becoming mere housewives to their husbands to building useful careers, became more profound.

She gave the advice while addressing a five-day Biennial National Ministers’ Spouses Conference held in Kumasi, under the theme “Go and make disciples of all nations: Woman behold thy son, son behold thy mother.”

The conference was meant to strategize on how to effectively play complementary roles as partners to reverend ministers in the PCG.

Mrs Amfo-Akonnor underlined the need to “let iron sharpen iron” for more progress, stand strong in spiritual things and welfare and avail themselves for the purpose for which they were selected to be useful help mates to their husbands.

The National President who is also the spouse of Reverend Dr Amfo Akonnor, the Chairman of Asante Presbytery, advised that they strived to overcome shortcomings and weaknesses for a better testimony from community members.

On national issues of concern, the President stressed that parents monitored the movement of their wards, drew them closer and give them orientation on how to interact with strangers to avoid falling prey to kidnapping.

She also urged Ministers spouses to join in the fight to ensuring cleaner environment and the prevalence of substance abuse as well as other social vices among the youth.

