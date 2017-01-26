By Deborah Apetorgbor, GNA Accra, Jan. 26, GNA – For what might seem a tedious job to many, Corporal James Srado Sedor, of the Accra Central Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), Accra makes traffic direction a sight worth viewing. At the Ministries intersection, he introduced uncommon pleasure and entertainment into his work as he employed exciting means; dance moves and amusing gest

Accra, Jan. 26, GNA – For what might seem a tedious job to many, Corporal James Srado Sedor, of the Accra Central Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), Accra makes traffic direction a sight worth viewing.

At the Ministries intersection, he introduced uncommon pleasure and entertainment into his work as he employed exciting means; dance moves and amusing gestures, to evade the fatigue and tediousness associated with his work.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, Corporal Sedor, also known as ‘JSS’ revealed that his tactic was a means of eluding tiredness.

He said; “The traffic lights have been faulty for the past two weeks and standing for two hours is a herculean task.

“This job of ours is a tedious one, if you frown and stand in the middle of the road, the drivers will also respond with a frown,” he added.

Previously stationed at the cross-roads in front of the National Theatre, Accra, Corporal James Sedor, used the same means to make his work much easier and fun.

He told the GNA that per the job description, he was mandated to facilitate the flow of traffic whether the lights were working or not.

He noted that being creative made him very active for longer hours.

“I cannot tell the mood of anybody when I get to my duty post. Besides I am supposed to control the traffic and if I don’t appear cheerful, I may not get the drivers to follow my directions as I want them to,” he added.

Corporal Sedor encouraged other officers to find interesting ways of carrying out their duties so that they would enjoy their work and not get too tired or bored.

Pedestrians using the intersection usually paused for a while, admired the warden in the middle of the road and continued on their journey.

Others also took a photographs or a short video of him ‘in action’.

Mr Zakaria Yakubu, a public servant, told the GNA that he admired the warden’s positive attitude toward his work, and added that, “if all public servants could imitate this attitude, it will generate a lot of productivity”.

Ms Hannah, a trader at the intersection said she regularly observed the officer and thought he was very innovative.

To her, if a job had to be done, it should be done with all the seriousness as well as passion it deserved.

Mr Dickson Owusu, a seller of spectacles also noted that it was the first time he had seen the MTTD officer and thought his mode of directing traffic was spectacular.

“Other wardens wear a straight face while directing traffic but this one is quite different and that’s good,” he said.

