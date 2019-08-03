news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA

Accra, August 3, GNA - Women In Worship a non-denominational Christian organisation based in Accra, is coming up with its flagship programme titled, 'Papa& Me!.'

The event, which comes off on Sunday, August 11th at the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry, is to encourage Christians to gain knowledge of how to worship God and create a lifestyle of worship.

Papa & Me! would focus on the girl child and the critical role a male relative played in her life such as Fathers, Uncles, Grandfathers and male Guardians.

The event promises to be an afternoon of talk, photo shoot, arts & craft and a cocktail.

Women in Worship target is for young girls from 2 years upwards and believes that the event would impact the girl child’s self-confidence and self-reliance, a greater academic achievement, a stronger ability to avoid and resist peer pressure about sex, drug and alcohol abuse and reduction in the likelihood of entering abusive relationships later in life

Speakers would be Mr Kweku Adumatta Counsellor, Rev Ambrose Asamaoh and Mr Ken Dawson Security Expert.

GNA