By Regina Benneh, GNA

Sunyani (B/A), Jan. 13, GNA - The vigilance of officers on duty at the Sunyani Central Prison on Tuesday morning led to the arrest of a 23 year old trader who attempted to deliver 98 foils of whitish substances suspected to be cocaine to an inmate at the prison.

Sergeant Sampson Gbande, the acting Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Wednesday stated that at about 1130hours that day Ms. Sakina Mustapha from Berekum in the Region came to the prison to visit one Tofique Mohammed, who is serving a 10-year sentence on a charge of possessing narcotic drugs.

He said Ms. Mustapha could not hand over the substances to Tofique on realising that the prison officers were watching them and therefore left after a short conversation with the inmate.

Sgt. Gbande said Ms. Mustapha after leaving the reception did not proceed to her destination but was still loitering around the prison yard which led to the suspicion of the officers to call her back to the reception.

He said upon a search on her 98 foiled whitish substances wrapped in white and brown papers hidden in a black purse that she was holding were found, adding that she was arrested and handed over to the Police for investigation.

Sgt. Gbande said Ms. Mustapha after interrogation by the Police admitted ownership of the substance and was therefore charged for possessing narcotic drugs (cocaine) but Tofique when contacted denied any knowledge about it.

He said she was arraigned before the Sunyani Magistrate court “A” and consequently remanded into Police custody to assist the Police in their investigation whilst the whitish substance was to be sent to Police forensic laboratory for examination.

GNA