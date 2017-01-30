By Cecilia Diesob, GNA Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – The King of Kologo Music, King Apozora Ayisoba and Noella Wiyaala an Afro pop singer-songwriter, who sings in her native Sissala and Waale dialects and English are set to collaborate to release a new song together by the end of 2017. In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, on the sidelines of the Batakari Festival at Alliance Francaise, Ms Wiyaa

By Cecilia Diesob, GNA



Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – The King of Kologo Music, King Apozora Ayisoba and Noella Wiyaala an Afro pop singer-songwriter, who sings in her native Sissala and Waale dialects and English are set to collaborate to release a new song together by the end of 2017.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, on the sidelines of the Batakari Festival at Alliance Francaise, Ms Wiyaala said the idea to collaborate and produce a song was proposed by King Ayisoba and the two musicians were excited about the development.

Ms Wiyaala said, collaborating with a musician from the north has been proposed to her on a number of occasions. “This time I am confident that the time is right and when creative minds meet I believe a lot can be achieved.

“Ghanaians should anticipate a mega launch of this song before the end of this year”.

Ms Wiyaala is a native of the Upper West Region, her surname “Wiyaala” which she picked for stage name means "the doer" in her native Sisaala language.

She writes her songs and over the years, the renowned musician has earned praise for her bold and powerful voice and distinguished timbre.

Her music style has been described as Afro-pop or Afro-rock with elements of tribal folk music.

One of her singles was collaboration with Jupiter titled: “Rock My Body," released in June 2013, this leans more towards reggae and dancehall.

Ms Wiyaala got nominated as Best Sporting Artist in Ghana Sports Excellence Awards 2014.

King Ayisoba is a local artiste from the Upper East Region.

He started his career performing at funerals festivals and naming ceremonies in and around Bongo Soe while he was a student.

He was once employed as a security man at Dome Hotel, Kokomlemle, and his musical career began.

As luck had it, Daryl T. T. who had been observing him anytime he was playing the Kologo while on duty as a security man, one day gave him money and handed him to the late hiplife musician, Terry Bonchaka.

King Ayisoba had to stop his job as a security man, to enable him to perform with Terry Bonchaka on stage.

GNA