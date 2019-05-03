news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Winneba (C/R) May 3, GNA - The Synod of the Winneba Methodist Diocese, has elected Mr Jacob Emmanuel Eshun as its Lay President to lead the lay movement of the Church for the next three years.

Mr Eshun polled 87 votes to beat his two contenders, Mr. Benjamin Nana Yamoah who obtained 56 votes and Mrs Aba Fosu who had four votes in an election conducted by an independent body from Greater Accra and Koforidua Dioceses at the 58th Synod held at Ebenezer Cathedral at Winneba.

Mr Eshun expressed his gratitude to the Synod for the confidence reposed in him, saying “I will not abuse the mandate given me, but will need your cooperation so that together we win more souls into the vineyard of the Lord”.

He said he was ready to receive fruitful suggestions and ideas that will help him continue from where his predecessor left to ensure that the mission of the Church to “Go and make disciples of all Nations: Intensifying our teaching ministry towards disciple making” will be effectively executed.

“I will not hesitate to consult my immediate past Lay Presidents for ideas and direction to help me steer the affairs of the lay movement to ensure peace in the Diocese, he stated.

He promised to use his skills and knowledge to support the Bishop to execute his aims and objectives towards the growth of the diocese and also to save more lost souls to have eternal life.

Rt. Reverend Paa Solomon Grant-Essilfie, the Bishop of the Diocese who supervised the election thanked the Synod for giving Mr. Eshun the mandate and urged them to rally behind him to execute the task ahead to the glory of God.

GNA