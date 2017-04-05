By Laudia Sawer Old Ningo (GAR), April 5, GNA - Estate developers and individuals have been cautioned against buying any plot of land in the Ningo Traditional Area earmarked for the construction of the first windfarm in West Africa. Mr Mathew Tay, Ningo-Prampram District Coordinating Director, who gave the caution at a stakeholders’ forum, said the Assembly would demolish any building construc

Old Ningo (GAR), April 5, GNA - Estate developers and individuals have been cautioned against buying any plot of land in the Ningo Traditional Area earmarked for the construction of the first windfarm in West Africa.

Mr Mathew Tay, Ningo-Prampram District Coordinating Director, who gave the caution at a stakeholders’ forum, said the Assembly would demolish any building constructed on the land located between Tsopoli and Dawa at the expense of the developer.

The wind farm when in operation is expected to add 150 megawatts of power to the national grid.

He therefore advised the public to do a search at the Lands Commission before buying any piece of land in the District to avoid falling victim to a scam.

He stressed that the land has been leased out to Lekela Power for 30 years by the Ningo Traditional Council and the Families for the construction of the windfarm which is expected to have 250 wind turbines making it illegal to be resold or released to anybody.

The Coordinating Director urged family heads to advice their relatives to fully cooperate with the company and other stakeholders to ensure the success of the project instead of selling the acquired land to unsuspecting buyers.

Mr Joseph Addai, Project Manager of Lekela Power, regretted that instead of dialoguing with the company on any misinformation, some residents of the town resorted to the destruction of survey pillars erected on the land.

Mr Addai reminded the perpetrators that act would rob the community of some needed projects the company have earmarked for them as they would have to channel those monies into re-erecting of the destroyed pillars.

He added that per the agreement with the families, Ningo Traditional Council, Ningo-Prampram District Assembly, among others, farmers on the land would be allowed to use the land as the company would provide irrigation canals and streets through the windfarm for them.

Mr Mikael Schoultz, Vice President of Lekela Power, said the construction of the farm would provide the country with about 10 per cent of the needed renewable energy therefore urging residents to fully cooperate with his outfit.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the project would take off in the next two weeks with the geotechnical investigation which would see the testing of the ground for the soil conditions.

This survey consists of drilling a number of boreholes and excavating trail pits to enable engineers see what lies beneath it.

