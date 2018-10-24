Sekondi, Oct. 24, GNA - The Western Regional Police Command on Tuesday intercepted a cargo truck with registration number AS 5138 - 11carrying 92 bales of dried leaves, substances suspected to be narcotic drugs. DSP Olivia Adiku, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency, said the MTTD police on their daily checks around the Apremdo came

DSP Olivia Adiku, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency, said the MTTD police on their daily checks around the Apremdo came across the truck carrying goods with five persons on board heading to Tarkwa.

She said during a search, the police discovered bales of sacks containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drug.

DSP Adiku said the occupants, sensing danger took to their heels but were overpowered by the police with the help of some civilians which led to the arrest of three of the suspects, Kwaku Quansah, Francis Ackah and Ali Amadu.

She said the suspects and the vehicle has been handed over to Western Regional Drug Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU) for further investigation.

The Police PRO said the 92 bales of leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs, together with the vehicle were currently serving evidential purposes whiles efforts were being made to arrest suspect driver by name Taller and suspect Yaw Kojo who managed to escape.

GNA