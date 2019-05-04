news, story, article

By Justina Paaga, GNA

Takoradi, May 4, GNA - The Western Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) would soon launch a regional media awards scheme to reward professionalism and exceptional performance of journalists.

The awards scheme has already gained support from civil society groups, corporate organisations and state institutions.

A statement issued and signed by the Regional Secretary, Mr Zambaga Rufai Saminu, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi, said the Regional Executive would soon announce the date and structure of the awards.

This forms part of activities by the Regional Executive to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day, which falls on May 3, every year.

This year's theme was: “Media for Democracy: Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation”.

The statement urged members and non-members in both the Western and Western North regions to endeavour to uphold the Ethics and Code of Conduct of the profession, which were the key principles of journalism.

"We will like to express our deepest regret of the few unprovoked attacks the region recorded in the year under review following misunderstanding and altercations some media practitioners had with two police officers and the two main political parties in the country both on air and off air," it said.

The statement pledged to remain solidly behind all media practitioners and assured of the Executive’s cooperation with the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) in both regions and other stakeholders to spearhead the developmental agenda.

It commended media practitioners for daring to hold public duty bearers accountable, while reporting on issues of national interest.

GNA