By Joseph Agrace Wiyorbie, GNA

Fijai (W/R), May 5, GNA - The Western Regional Fire Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has celebrated the International Fire Fighters Day to recognize legends and remember fallen heroes.

The Day, which is marked annually, is to appreciate the sacrifices of fire fighters to ensuring the safety of their communities and environment.

Divisional Officer Grade 1, Mrs Veronica Koney, Second in Command of the Western Fire Command, said the Day was celebrated to recognise and congratulate current and past firefighters, and remember the fallen heroes.

The Day also commemorates the Feast Day of St Florian, the Patron Saint of all firefighters.

Mrs Koney said St Florian was the first known commander of the firefighting squad in the history of the Roman Empire who fought to save a lot of lives and property.

She, therefore, stressed the need for public education on fire incidents in the Region and called on the people to fully participate in the programmes and activities of the Service to have in-depth understanding of its operations.

"The Ghana National Fire Service is mandated by Act 537 of 1997 to save lives and property by preventing and managing undesired fires," she said.

Mrs Koney said the GNFS also provided the public with adequate information about fire hazards, safety precautions, emergency evacuation procedures, and how to use available tools and equipment to fight fire in all types of premises.

The Region recorded 415 fire cases from January to December, 2017, as against 347 in 2018.

The reduction was as a result of public fire education and outreach programmes, Mrs Koney said, and pledged the Service’s commitment to intensifying efforts to further reduce the incidence.

She commented the Government for providing the GNFS with equipment such as extrication tools, personal protective equipment, and dual purpose tenders to enable personnel to perform their duties effectively.

