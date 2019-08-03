news, story, article

By Eric Appah Marfo, GNA

Accra, August 3, GNA - Mr Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Korley Klottey Municipality has said that the Municipality was committed to making the nation the most preferred choice for tourists’ destination.

He said by virtue of the Municipality being positioned at the heart of Accra, it had become a centre for various business interactions and a hub for travellers who were either arriving or exiting the city.

As such, they would put in their best to put the Municipality in best shape to make the President’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in West Africa a reality.

The MCE said this during a clean-up exercise organized over the weekend as a way of participating in the National Sanitation Day Celebration, which is observed on the first Saturday of every month.

Mr Tawiah said the Municipality, being fully aware that sanitation was key to making any city or country a preferred centre for tourists, had put together a team of cleaners mandated to ensure that various areas of the Municipality were swept on a daily basis.

In addition, a team would be put in charge of desilting the drains to allow free flow of liquid waste.

He lauded participants for their support and entreated stakeholders and Municipality members to continue helping in various capacities to keep the Municipality clean.

The cleaning exercise was done at the Adabraka Market, with the participants mainly being the market women who cleaned and scrubbed the whole market with soap and water.

Cleaning was also done in the various communities laying behind the Arts Centre towards the “Borla” beach; this was done with the support from a good number of Nigerians, thus, the Biafra community members living in these communities.

Various drains in and outside the Tema Station in Accra, were also desilted.

GNA