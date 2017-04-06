By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNAKumasi, April 06, GNA – The Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) has renewed its appeal to the President to appoint Mr. Kwaku Ntim Twumasi and Mr. Martin Obeng - two of its members, as Municipal Chief Executive and District Chief Executive, for Ejisu-Juaben and Sunyani West, respectively. The pair are the only persons with physical disabilities (PWDs)

The pair are the only persons with physical disabilities (PWDs) in the race for the 216 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive (MMDCE) positions.

The appeal was contained in a press statement issued and jointly signed by the Reverend John Mefful, President of the Society, and Mr. Mr Clifford Owusu Ansah, the National Public Relations Officer.

It said they were confident that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was not going to disappoint the country’s five million PWDs population.

The statement said it was only fair to give the two gentlemen, the Society described as capable, hardworking and resourceful, the opportunity to serve in the government.

It added that “we must as nation, make concerted effort to include persons with disability in our governance system to realize the all-inclusiveness”.

