Eric K. Amoh/Fatima Anafu Astanga

Bolgatanga, Jan. 3, GNA - Reverend Cannon Dennis Tong, Parish Priest of the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Bolgatanga, on New Year’s day noted that the high expectations developed by Ghanaians on the wind of change from government to a new year could not come to fruition if the attitude in Ghanaians do not change.

He said time consciousness, dedication to duty and commitment to work, ability to set targets and developing these targets and most importantly strengthening the relation with God, which was foremost, were key ingredients to bring the desired change.

He said change came with self-denial, strong will to refuse to engage in anything corruptible, insisting and abiding by the truth, and one’s ability to overhaul his or her thoughts for total attitudinal change.

Reverend Tong preaching the sermon on New Year ’s Eve, said as Christians there was the need for members of the congregation to shake off their problems and enter the new year with refined thoughts believing God’s promises to relieve humanity from bondage through the birth and death of Christ.

He urged the congregation to understand that God’s ways were not man’s ways and that they needed to choose God’s ways at all the time, if they wanted to enjoy the change they had been yearning for, adding that change was holistic.

“You cannot enjoy any change if you carry those burdens from 2016 into 2017. If you do that it becomes as though adding water into an already full container. The excesses are what you see,” Cannon Tong added.

The preacher indicated that no one could comprehend the good work of God through 2016 and said God was forever ready to lead if the people could submit to His call to be obedient and abide by his commandments.

“I pray with you for peace, prolonged good health, prosperity, love, humility, and reconciliation in 2017,” he said.

At the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Reverend Fr. Ezekiel Sule, preaching the sermon exalted Christians to hope in God for more favours in the new year.

He said favours from God were beyond the understanding of mankind and therefore His choice of Mary to give birth to Jesus, son of God was not by accident.

Reverend Sule reflecting on Mary, the Mother of God in his homily, urged the congregation to seek more favours through intercession from Mary.

He urged them to entrust their plans to God and said by virtue of one's baptism, they became children of God and therefore He cared for them.

Referring to the Book of Numbers and the Gospel of Luke, he said God was able to do things exceedingly, hence His decision to bless Aaron and his sons.

He said 2017 is a year of prayer for all, and prayed for leaders of the country and members of the congregation for special favours from God.

