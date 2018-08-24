By Laudia Sawer, GNA Ningo, Aug 24, GNA - Nene Kanor Atiapa III, Acting President of Great Ningo Traditional Council, has sounded a word of caution to land guards to stay away from ningo lands. Nene Atiapa said “we don’t want to hear the name land guards in Ningo Tradional Area”. He gave the caution on Friday when the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NIPDA) presented some items to

He gave the caution on Friday when the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NIPDA) presented some items to the Traditional Council towards this year’s Homowo celebrations.

Nene Atiapa noted that people with land issues should resort to the law courts to settle their problems as according to him, land guards were alien to land issues in the area.

He stressed that protecting your land is “not by shooting and forcing to take over lands”.

Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, Ninigo-Prampram District Chief Executive, said even though it was not the responsibility of the Assembly to handle land issues, it would not hesitate to help fight against their activities in the area.

Mr Doku explained that their activities was a security threat therefore as the head of the District Security Council (DISEC), he would ensure nothing disrupted the peace in the area adding that land guard activities were illegal in Ghana.

He said military patrols had been intensified in the area to flash out land guards and therefore appealed to residents to report their activities to the DISEC.

