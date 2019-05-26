news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, May 26, GNA - Former President Jerry John Rawlings has said Ghana could reduce poverty if she controls her growing population.

“Overgrowing population brings poverty" he said, urging parents to have a number of children they could adequately cater for.

The former President was speaking at the first “Akpleza" - Food Festival - in Ho, organised by Volta One Television.

He urged parents to embrace family planning so they could spaced their children and give them the needed care.

Mr Rawlings said family planning was necessary because it lessened the burden on parents and offered them and their children the opportunity to enjoy quality, happy and healthy lives.

“Work is difficult to find," he said, and reiterated the need to work on the country's population growth rate.

Mr Kobla Kudoto, the General Manager, Volta One Television, speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the objective of the Festival was to “bring the people back to their roots to know that there is something exceptional about our traditional food."

It also aimed at showcasing and promoting the culture and tradition of the Ewe people because food formed part of the culture of every society.

The festival was to promote made in Ghana products and discourage the growing taste for foreign foods, Mr kudoto said.

He said when the citizenry continued to patronize local foods, jobs would be created and the local economy would grow.

The festival attracted traditional rulers, politicians and musicians with various traditional foods on display.

