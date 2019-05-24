news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Cost, May 24, GNA - Rigorous illegal mining activities on the Pra River and at Sekyere Hemang and its environs has damaged three of the five pumping machines at the Sekyere Hemang water supply system, the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has said.

The Sekyere Hemang Water Supply System pumps about 40 percent of the overall water supply to Cape Coast, Elmina and its environs but the intake point of the treatment plant is heavily silted due to the intense galamsey activities currently going there making the pumps often draw sand instead of water.

The situation has affected water supply to Cape Coast, Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem and some parts of the Central Region as residents had to grapple with how to get water for domestic use for weeks now.

At the various Ministries, Department and Agencies, toilets and washrooms have been closed for weeks.

Many residents on daily basis are forced to commute several miles with yellow gallons, popularly known as ‘Kufuor gallon’, in search of water for their daily chores.

Mr. Emmanuel Opoku, Central Regional Chief Manager of the GWCL lamented bitterly about the activities of illegal miners and said their operations were negatively affecting the cost of production, indicating that “as the quality of water deteriorates, we have to spend more money on chemicals”.

He told the GNA that the situation had compelled the Company to resort to water rationing but many communities say they were not benefitting.

Mr. Opoku said two of the damaged pumps were sent to Kumasi for repairs and the engineers were able to repair one which was now operational but assured that the other one would be operational by close of Friday.

“Now, those in the hilly areas will not get water because the pressure is low, only those in the lower side will receive water until we are able to fix our pumps and begin to operate at our normal level”, he said.

He, however, assured the residents that work was in progress and that the situation would be brought under control by close of Sunday May 26, 2019.

