Sekondi, Jan. 25, GNA - The Western Regional Lands Commission has set up an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in a bid to settle land disputes out of court so as to find amicable solution to them.

Mr Stephen Kwarteng, the Regional Lands Officer, said with the introduction of the ADR the Commission was able to successfully settle three land cases out of court last year.

He said the Commission was working hard to reverse public perception of delay in the acquisition of land documents to aid property development.

Mr Kwarteng told the GNA in an interview that: "Clients are beginning to have confidence in our turnaround time, years of processing documents have changed to months and even days, indeed our Client Service and Access Unit (CSAU) of the Commission is fast tracking the processes".

He, has, therefore called on the public to first report to the CSAU of the Commission in their quest to secure land in order to enable them to conduct the relevant search and avoid consulting families or middlemen to avoid unwarranted litigations.

“In acquisition of land, it is important to conduct a search for us to explain if it is stool, family or state lands. If it is stool land, we will ask you to see the chief or family land head in the area and then come out with a site plan or a very good description of the land before a search is conducted,” he said.

He said the Commission was trying to build a robust electronic system that would minimise the rate at which clients physically interact with officers of the Commission.

Mr Kwarteng said the Commission was working hard at eliminating the wrongful engagement of middlemen in the acquisition of land adding; "we want to prevent middlemen who pose a challenge to the Commission."

He said service delivery at the Commission had been increased in the area of processing, searching, presentation, piloting, inspection, survey, and land valuation service among other things.

This, according to him, had resulted in an increase in revenue generation with the Commission exceeding its annual target by 47 per cent.

He said supervision had become keen on the Commission agendum to avoid delays in all its activities, adding that regular interaction and monitoring of staff activities was yielding some good results for the Commission.

Mr Kwarteng said multiple sales of land by families continued to pose a major challenge in the administration of land in the region adding; "some families have started engaging themselves in customary land sales leading to litigation”.

He expressed worry about the intra and inter family issues which had become a serious problem in the region.

GNA