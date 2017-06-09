By Ken Sackey, GNA Accra, June 9, GNA - The V.V.I.P and V.I.P Lounges at the Kotoka International Airport would have very limited access, from Monday June 12, 2017 until further notice. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra on Friday and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the decision was as a result of circumstances beyond its con

Accra, June 9, GNA - The V.V.I.P and V.I.P Lounges at the Kotoka International Airport would have very limited access, from Monday June 12, 2017 until further notice.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra on Friday and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the decision was as a result of circumstances beyond its control.

It said whilst the general public and affected Institutions complied with the directive, special arrangements would be put in place by the Protocol Bureau of the Ministry, for the Diplomatic Corps and Senior Government Officials only.

“In this regard, all other passengers are advised to use the normal departure and arrival channels at the Kotoka International Airport,” the directive said.

