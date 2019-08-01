news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Ho, Aug 01, GNA - Dr Archibald Y. Lesta, Volta Regional Minister, has said the Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) is determined to ensure that all government flagship policies, programmes and projects including decisions of the Council are successfully implemented.

He said “We will continue to play our coordinating and monitoring role effectively and efficiently towards the achievement of the visionary agenda of President Akufo-Addo”.

Dr Letsa said these at the first Council meeting of the VRCC, which took place at the Residency in Ho.

He said it was gratifying that the Region within two-and-a-half years, of Akufo-Addo-led government, has witnessed significant achievements, which had impacted the people positively.

He said these achievements cut across all sectors with agriculture and educational sectors leading the pact, with positive strides in the Planting for Food and Jobs, Rearing for Food and Jobs, One District One Factory as well as the Free Senior High School.

Despite these, Dr Letsa contended that many more sectors and hard work was needed to meet the aspiration of the people with the roads sector spanning highways, urban roads and feeder networks being the most challenging.

He disclosed that government was working hard and have started investing in the construction and rehabilitation of general roads infrastructure in the region to ease the myriads of discomfort being experienced by users of networks.

He said dualisation of Ho by-pass, Sokode/Etoe-University of Health road, Titrinu Lot 2, Sokode Gborgame-Civic centre and traffic management road, the rehabilitation of roads linking DVLA, internal roads within the Police district command, extension of Kablekordzi roads and resurfacing of Ho Prisons forecourt would receive prompt attention.

He announced that tenders have been opened for the upgrading of Klefe town roads in the Ho Municipality.

On feeder roads, he said a total of 118.1 kilometres of networks would be executed across the Region including bitumen surfacing, resurfacing, routine maintenance as well as build steel bridges on Galosota-Bomingo feeder road and again on Kpogadzi-Awakpeta.

He said Asikuma junction, Sokode Gborgame-Bame-Kpeve and Ho-Denu roads would be reconstructed in the coming months with Frankadua-Adidome, Adidome Junction-Ho and Kame-Golokwati would receive regravelling and resealing.

On security, he said the Region continue to enjoy relative peace with insignificant number of outstanding chieftaincy and land disputes in some communities, which pose some security threats to the attention of the Regional Security Council including the protracted conflict between the Nkonyas and the Alavanyos.

The Regional Minister said all security agencies were collaborating to ensure all conflicts were well managed.

GNA