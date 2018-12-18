By Dennis Peprah/Sarah Ankamah-Yeboah, GNA Krobo (B/A), Dec. 18, GNA - Madam Fati Bamba, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), at the weekend expressed discomfort over the dying spirit of volunteerism and patriotism among younger people in the country. She said the youth remained the fulcrum of society, and concerted efforts were required to help instil a sense

Krobo (B/A), Dec. 18, GNA - Madam Fati Bamba, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), at the weekend expressed discomfort over the dying spirit of volunteerism and patriotism among younger people in the country.

She said the youth remained the fulcrum of society, and concerted efforts were required to help instil a sense of love for nation and civility in them, so that they would grow and render selfless services to the nation.

Speaking at the closing session of a youth camp held at Krobo in the Techiman North District of Brong-Ahafo Region, Madam Bamba underscored the need to mould the younger generation in a more responsible manner, help unearth and nurture their talents and skills to enable them grow to become useful adults in society.

The 14-day youth work camp, organized by the NYA on the theme “promoting patriotism through volunteering in community development” was attended by 30 young men and women between aged 15-30 years selected from the various Districts and Municipalities in the Region.

It was aimed at instilling in them a sense of nationalism, as the participants engaged in voluntary activities - construction of Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound at Bompie.

They also weeded bushy areas and evacuated refuse dumps at Tuobodom and Aworowa in the District and received some employable skills - bead, powder and soap making, yoghurt production, cream making and arts and bamboo works.

Madam Bamba observed that the youth would grow to become national liabilities if much attention was not focused on their upbringing, thus the need for the institution of the youth camp.

She said with the basic skill training, the beneficiaries would be able to set their own businesses and become self reliant.

Nana Asa Akompanin II, the chief of Krobo, noted that vocational and technical skills had the potential to transform and enhance the fortunes of the nation and appealed to the government to place priority on that.

Mr Pascal Edwards, an official of the NYA in Accra, advised the youth to avoid all unhealthy behaviour and lifestyles that could be detrimental and ruin their future.

Rather, he challenged them to channel their exuberance into productive ventures so to contribute meaningfully towards accelerated national development.

