Juapong, June 23, GNA - The Volta Regional House of Chiefs under the auspices of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has begun a series of educational seminars on the order of succession and crucial related matters.



“This is in line with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s vision of restoring the glory and the honour of the chieftaincy institution on which Ghanaians derive their culture and their very identity,” Mr Harry Attipoe, Registrar, Volta Regional House Chiefs said.

According to him, all the traditional areas in the Region would have their turn since “it is very important that we share ideas on succession, the constitution and the chieftaincy act.”

He said the President saw the institution as a crucial element in the socio economic development of the country hence the need for it to stay neutral, clean and also serve as a rallying point for local development aspirations.

“What I have observed over the years as a registrar of the House of Chiefs in various parts of Ghana is that most of the petitions made by aggrieved parties are borne out of ignorance and not evil. The revered institution has its own processes, practices, rituals, conventions which are ancient and unique but also clothed with the constitution and laws which must be appreciated for orderliness to prevail in the traditional areas,” he said.

According to him, article 275 of the 1992 constitution for instance, clearly states who is not eligible to be a chief while article 276 also states that chiefs should not engage in active politics adding that “these and many other legislations are to be appreciated.”

“The constitution and chieftaincy act are supposed to be well understood by all stakeholders in order to safeguard the sanctity of the institution and peace, law and order in our traditional areas,” he said.

The Volta Region has one hundred and twenty two traditional areas but most of them do not have traditional councils and are reeling under protracted disputes.

