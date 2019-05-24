news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, May 24, GNA - Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, said Volta and Oti Regions would continue to share ideas and supports for mutual benefit.

He said collaboration between the two Regions was important because accelerated socioeconomic development could only be achieved through effective cooperation to address common challenges.

Dr Letsa said this when he handed over data containing various activities and projects of districts in Oti Region to Mr Kwasi Owusu Yeboah, the Oti Regional Minister, at a workshop for Municipal and District Chief Executives in the two regions at the fourth quarter Volta Regional Coordinating Council's (VRCC) 2018 monitoring report meeting in Ho.

The Volta Regional Minister said because the districts were formerly under Volta, the data regarding their activities were kept at the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) and that it was imperative to make the data available to the new Oti Regional Coordinating Council.

Dr Letsa said the data was to provide the Minister of Oti and the Coordinating Council in-depth information regarding various projects that had been completed and those under the various levels of execution in the Oti districts.

He said handing over the data to Oti was important to avoid the need to start afresh.

Mr Owusu Yeboah, Oti Regional Minister, described the presentation as timely, saying, it would provide a smooth ground for effective running of the affairs of the Region without delay and was grateful to the Volta Regional Coordinating Council and Dr Letsa.

“This is vital literature we need as a new region to be able to take off and am quite sure that the literature would be sufficient for us to do what is expected of us, as expectations for development are naturally high," he stated.

Mr Owusu Yeboah said though Oti had become administratively autonomous, it was imperative to continue to collaborate with Volta to learn from its experiences for rapid socioeconomic development.

“Oti Region has a lot of natural resources but we need to harness it as partners and we hope to rely on the Volta Region until we are able to establish our own internal mechanisms to work on," he said.

Mr Owusu Yeboah asked technocrats in Volta Region to extend a helping hand to Oti, saying “there is the need for the two regions to work together for mutual benefit".

Some information contained in the data are on deliverables of the various assemblies which include; issues on medium term action plan, budgeting, financing, cross cutting issues on climate change under the Sustainable Development Goals ((SDGs), HIV and AIDS, infrastructure, education, poverty eradication, one District one Factory, sanitation, health and water.

GNA