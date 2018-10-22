By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA Accra, Oct. 22, GNA - Vodafone Ghana on Monday donated a cheque for GH¢10,000.00 to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for a Journalist that would be decorated with the 2017 Information Communication Technology and Digital awards A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Mr Ebenezer Amankwah, the Corporate Relations Manager of Vodafone Ghana, ex

Accra, Oct. 22, GNA - Vodafone Ghana on Monday donated a cheque for GH¢10,000.00 to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for a Journalist that would be decorated with the 2017 Information Communication Technology and Digital awards

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Mr Ebenezer Amankwah, the Corporate Relations Manager of Vodafone Ghana, explained that Vodafone was supporting the category because it was a direct linkage to its core business of technology and telecommunications.

The statement said, Vodafone relied heavily on the work of the media in its storytelling efforts.

“The media remains a very important part of what we do. We regard our partnership with the GJA as an on-going relationship that continues to yield benefits for both parties,” the statement said.

This year's GJA Awards which is slated for October 27, 2018 would be the 23rd edition organised to celebrate brilliant and deserving journalists in various categories of reporting in the country.

The theme for the ceremony is: "State of Investigative Journalism-Boundaries of Privacy and Borders of Public Interest,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour.

