By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Dec. 24, GNA - Vodafone Ghana as part of their “24th akwantuo aye free” promotion has paid the transport fares and presented other packages to its cherished customers travelling from Accra to Takoradi, Kumasi and Ho.

This effort from the telecommunication giant is in line with its overall Christmas objective dubbed “Vodafone super red Christmas”.

The “24th akwantuo aye free” promotion, which is in its second year, will see over 1200 Vodafone customers having their fares paid through Vodafone agents positioned at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Neoplan Station, Kaneshie Takoradi Station and Tudu Ho Station to cater for travelers bound for Kumasi, Takoradi and Ho respectively.

In an interview with GNA, Mr Richmond Asante, Head of mass marketing, Vodafone Ghana, said the idea is to wish its valued customers a merry Christmas and a happy New Year but they couldn’t have done it without rewarding their loyalty.

“Vodafone is surprising over 1200 clients...we are here paying for the fares of our cherished customers and giving them some packages as they travel today to spend time with their loved ones.

“We are doing it as a follow up from something we did last year but this year is bigger and better by touching more people.

“All one needs to do is be a Vodafone subscriber…show a proof of travel ticket and we will just reimburse your money and add a small package to where you’re going.

Mr Asante said Vodafone has also made discounts of over 60 per cent on its Vodafone cash platform which would allow subscribers buy items and pay at a cheap prices.

Samuel Mensah, a Vodafone subscriber, travelling to Kumasi, said “I have been using Vodafone for three years and I have enjoyed their services throughout the years.

“I have not won any of their promotions but today I have been lucky to have my fare to Kumasi reimbursed and received other packages.

“My ultimate goal is to win big the other promotions of the company, he said.

Margaret Kluste, another Vodafone subscriber, who has been using Vodafone for the past ten years, said “last year, Vodafone paid for my transportation to Kumasi and refreshed me as well as giving me other packages.

“I am excited that this is happening again today…I am very grateful to Vodafone for this wonderful initiative, she said.

Vodafone Ghana has made amazing achievements this year as a result of their customers’ patronage and this has seen them win various awards key among them being the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana award (CIMG) and Institute of Public Relations (IPR).

Some other activities lined up for the “ Vodafone super red Christmas” includes a “ Mall Day” which is to reward thousands of Vodafone X subscribers with shopping vouchers on 26th December with a concert featuring Joe B, Criss Waddle and Musikal, to be held at the West Hills mall.

