Larteh (E/R), April 22, GNA - The 39th Annual Synod of the Koforidua Diocese of the Methodist Church has elected Very Reverend Dr. Emmanuel Asare-Kusi, the Superintendent Minister of the Adweso Circuit, as the new Bishop of the Diocese.

Very Rev. Dr Asare-Kusi will succeed the outgoing Bishop, Rt. Rev. Michael Agyarkwa Bossman, whose term of office ends in September, this year.

The 57 year old Methodist Bishop-elect defeated two other contestants; Very Rev. Emmanuel Ansah, the Superintendent Minister of the Larteh Circuit, and Very Rev. William Mpare-Gyekye of the Ghana Methodist Church Missions in Canada.

Very Rev. Dr Asare-Kusi completed the Sunyani Secondary School in 1982 and proceeded to the Trinity Theological Seminary, University of Ghana, Legon where he completed in 1991.

He went for further studies at the Fuller Theological Seminary, Pasadena, CA, United States of America, and then to Asbury Theological Seminary, USA.

Rev. Dr Asare-Kusi was a teacher within the second cycle institution before he was ordained a minister of the Church in 1990.

He has served in various circuits of the Methodist Church including Tamale, Kumasi, Wa, Koforidua, Konongo, Accra and the Methodist Church of Ghana Missions in Canada.

Very Rev. Dr Asare Kusi also worked as the Director of Evangelism Missions and Renewal of the Church’s headquarters in Accra.

He has three publications to his credit: “The Practice of the Means of Grace,” “The Holistic Mission of the Church in Northern Ghana,” and “I believe in prayer”.

