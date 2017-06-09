By
Ken Sackey, GNA
Accra, June 9, GNA -
Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday embarked on the second
phase of a nationwide Ramadan Tour.
The three day tour
would see him visit a number of mosques in the Upper East, Northern and Brong
Ahafo Regions, during which he would join the faithful to pray for Ghana as
they undertake the Holy fast.
Dr Bawumia returns to
Accra on Monday
By
Ken Sackey, GNA
Accra, June 9, GNA -
Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday embarked on the second
phase of a nationwide Ramadan Tour.
The three day tour
would see him visit a number of mosques in the Upper East, Northern and Brong
Ahafo Regions, during which he would join the faithful to pray for Ghana as
they undertake the Holy fast.
Dr Bawumia returns to
Accra on Monday June 12, 2017.