



By Ken Sackey, GNA Accra, June 9, GNA - Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday embarked on the second phase of a nationwide Ramadan Tour. The three day tour would see him visit a number of mosques in the Upper East, Northern and Brong Ahafo Regions, during which he would join the faithful to pray for Ghana as they undertake the Holy fast. Dr Bawumia returns to Accra on Monday