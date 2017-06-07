Kamgbunli (W/R), June 7, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, has appealed to the Muslim community to use the holy month of Ramadan to pray for the peace for the nation. He said peace, unity and love are the core values which underpin the socio-economic development of a nation. Mr Buah said this when he presented 41 bags of rice and 21 bags of sugar

Kamgbunli (W/R), June 7, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, has appealed to the Muslim community to use the holy month of Ramadan to pray for the peace for the nation.

He said peace, unity and love are the core values which underpin the socio-economic development of a nation.

Mr Buah said this when he presented 41 bags of rice and 21 bags of sugar to all the 34 zongo communities in the Ellembelle District at Kamgbunli.

The presentation forms part of the MP's annual gesture to the Muslim community.

Mr Buah said the nation needs prayers at such a crucial times and the Muslim community must eschew all forms of unholiness during this period of fast so that Allah will answer their prayers.

He said Rwanda was totally a peaceful nation until one day in 1994 when the two dominant factions destabilized the nation.

Mr Buah urged Ghanaians to do away with "dirty" politics and allow the institutions of the state to function as expected.

He also condemned the recent mob attack which claimed the life of Captain Maxwell Mahama.

Mr Buah said he would ensure the completion of a four-unit classroom block of the Uthman Bin Affan Islamic Senior High School (UBAISH) at Kambgunli.

Sheik Sulleyman Ahmed Mozu, the Western Regional Chief Imam, lauded Mr Buah for his leadership qualities and his constant effort to remain in touch with the Muslim community.

He appealed to the MP to assist the Islamic School at Kamgbunli which lacks vital facilities such as dormitories and vehicles among others.

Sheik Mozu also commended Mr Buah for providing an Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) centre for the school and donated 300 Islamic literature books to be supplied to various Muslim communities in Ellembelle.

Mr Abekah Musah, the Odikro of Kamgbunli, reiterated the need for love, peace and unity in Islamic communities and urged Muslims to be guided by the Holy Koran in their daily activities.

Mr Musah condemned clashes in Sekondi zongo and appealed to Muslims to desist from wielding machetes and other weapons to cause mayhem.

He urged the Muslim community to do away with bad traits such as jealousy, greed, avarice, hatred and other sinful behaviour.

