Kumasi, Aug. 22, GNA - Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, has charged Muslims to use the occasion of Eidul-Adha to reflect on how they could use the teachings of the Holy Quran to impact socio-economic transformation in the country.



He said problems, such as poverty, unemployment, crimes, sexual and domestic violence amongst others, could also be tackled when all faith adherents decide to practise of their religion to influence society for the better.

Addressing Muslims to mark the Eidul-Adha celebrations in Kumasi, Mr Osei Mensah, also urged Muslims not to forget the memorable lessons of devotion, dedication and commitment to nation-building as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed.

Mr. Osei-Mensah urged them to take advantage of the free SHS policy by encouraging especially their female children to access secondary education as that would help boost their development.

The Minister said Eidul-Adha was one of the two important festivals in Islam and it was important for Muslims across ethnic lines to come together and celebrate it and asked Muslim youth to desist from acts that tarnished the image of their religion and respect their elders and leaders in their communities.

The Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Haroun advised the youth to be moderate in their celebrations of the festival.

