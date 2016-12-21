The Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, Right Reverend Dr Setorwu Ofori, has called on Ghanaians to use the Christmas season to reach out to the less privileged in the society

Accra, Dec. 21, GNA - The Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, Right Reverend Dr Setorwu Ofori, has called on Ghanaians to use the Christmas season to reach out to the less privileged in the society.

“As a nation we need to appreciate the fact that Christmas is the season for giving, remembering and sharing the love that God showed us.

“Christmas is also a time when we take stock of our blessings and reach out to those who have touched our lives.

“We, therefore, call on all well meaning citizens and philanthropists to reciprocate God’s love for us by reaching out to the less privileged in the society,” he said in his Christmas message to Ghanaians.

Rev. Ofori urged Ghanaians to thank the Almighty God for a successful and peaceful election which had further confirmed Ghana as a beacon of hope for Africa.

“Peace is the absolute gift that God has given to us Ghanaians. So let us maintain the peace especially as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ who is the Prince of Peace.

“Let us remember as a nation that Jesus is the core of the celebration so when you wine and make merry, do yourself some good by allowing Jesus to have a place in your heart,” he said.

The Moderator expressed the church’s appreciation to all its partners - the Government, civil society, sister churches and para church organisations, development partners, and the media for their immeasurable contribution to development.

GNA