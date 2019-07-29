news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah,GNA

Accra, July 29, GNA - A 14-member House of Representatives from the United States led by Madam Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House, arrived in Accra on Sunday for a state visit.

The Congressional Delegation will hold high-level discussions with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye and senior government officials.

A statement issued by the US Embassy in Accra said the Congressional Delegation will discuss key issues such as regional security, sustainable and inclusive development and climate change with the Ghanaian government officials.

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Madam Pelosi, will on Wednesday, July 31, address the Ghanaian Parliament.

The Delegation will visit the Elmina and Cape Coast Castles and the "Door of No Return," to observe the 400th Anniversary of the First Enslaved Africans Landing in America.

Some members of the US Congressional Delegation include James Clyburn, House Majority Whip, Congressman John Lewis, Ways and Means Committee, Congressman Bobby Rush, Energy and Commerce Committee, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Budget Committee, Homeland Security Committee and Judiciary Committee and Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Appropriations Committee and Budget Committee.

Others are Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, Energy and Commerce Committee and Homeland Security Committee, Congressman Hank Johnson, Judiciary Committee and Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, Agriculture, Education, Labour and House Administration Committee, Congressman Karen Bass, Foreign Affairs and Judiciary Committee and Congresswoman Terri Sewell, Intelligence and Ways and Means Committee.

GNA