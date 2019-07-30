news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Elmina (C/R), July 30, GNA - Ms Nancy Patricia Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives and members of the Congressional Black Caucus, on Tuesday made historic visits to the Elmina and Cape Coast Castles, as part of activities to mark the 400th Anniversary of the First Enslaved Africans Landing in America.

At the Elmina Castle where a durbar was organised to welcome them, Speaker Pelosi, assisted by members of the Congregation Delegation, laid a wreath at the entrance of the Male Slave Dungeon.

The 14-member Delegation, led by Speaker Pelosi performed a symbolic hand washing with samples of water fetched from Assin Manso River.

The symbolic cleansing was so emotional as some members of the Congress men and women sobbed and seen wiping their tears with white handkerchiefs.

The Assin Manso River was the final place where all the captives were bathed before being marched in chains and shackles to the Elmina Castle for the journey to America and Caribbean.

A minute silence was observed in memory of the captives who died while being shipped to Americas.

Congress Member Karen Bass, who doubles as the Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, explained the purpose of their visit to the Castle.

"We want to see what happened to our ancestors as they embarked on the treacherous journey to endure 250 years of enslavement in the Americas," Congresswoman Bass said.

She said the visit was also meant to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the first slaves who landed in the Americas, which would be followed with a similar commemorative ceremony at the House of Representation in the US.

The delegation was conducted round the Castle by tour guides to learn the history of the Castle and trans-Atlantic Slave Trade.

Nana Kojo Conduah VI, the Paramount Chief of Elmina, earlier in his welcome address, said though the slave trade was painful experience and an unfortunate event, Africans have contributed immensely towards the building of a powerful American nation.

Therefore, the African Americans, in a reciprocal manner, should support Africa's development efforts and leave an indelible foot prints with their efforts.

The Paramount Chief urged the African American Congress men and women to support Akufo-Addo Government's industrialization agenda and the Free Senior High School Policy.

Speaker Pelosi presented a beautifully-designed ceramic bowl as symbolic invitation to Nana Kojo Conduah VI, to visit the US House of Representation upon a request by the Edina Omanhene.

GNA