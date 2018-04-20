Wa, April 20, GNA - The Upper West Police Command has vowed to flush out criminals in the regional capital and its environs to protect lives and property and ensure people transacted their lawful social and economic activities without fear. The police gave the warning after a galamsey operator was arrested and kept in Police custody for allegedly robbing a man of his mobile phone at gun point.

Wa, April 20, GNA - The Upper West Police Command has vowed to flush out criminals in the regional capital and its environs to protect lives and property and ensure people transacted their lawful social and economic activities without fear.



The police gave the warning after a galamsey operator was arrested and kept in Police custody for allegedly robbing a man of his mobile phone at gun point.

“The Upper West Regional Police Commander is on this note warning the criminals within the Region to desist from behaviours that would not allow the police to rest. We will come after them until they are raid off,” Inspector Gideon Boateng, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Regional Police Command said in a statement to the GNA on Monday.

It said the suspected robbers, one at large, were reported to have made away with some valuable items including a cash amount of GH¢960.00 and a Samsung Z2 mobile phone valued at GH¢350.00, belonging to Mr Aloysius Kuumile, the complainant.

The statement said on 1st March, 2018 at about 7:30pm, the complainant, Mr Kuumile of Kpaguri, a suburb of Wa, was strolling on the street around Suntaa Nuntaa Academy when the two suspects: Salifu Shatter aged 23 who hails from Sombo, a suburb of Wa and a galamsey operator, and Oli Dor who were riding an unregistered motorbike crossed him.

Shatter then got down from the motorbike and pointed a shotgun at the complainant and ordered him to surrender everything on him including his mobile phone or be shot, while the second suspect waited on the motorbike, it said.

The complainant was compelled to remove everything in his pocket including his black Z2 Samsung mobile phone valued GH¢350.00 and cash of GH¢960.00 and put them on the ground and suspect Shatter picked the phone and then sat on the motorbike and the two sped off.

But with the aid of a phone tracker apparatus on the complainant’s phone, the police said, Salifu’s wife whose phone number Salifu called first with the phone was tracked and arrested.

“She mentioned Salifu as the one in possession of the phone that called her,” the statement said.

Police intelligence later led to the arrest of Salifu in his house later after playing a ‘hide and seek game’ with the police.

“When he was questioned about the complainant’s phone, his father, who is privy to the robbery, readily handed over the phone to the police and said he retrieved it from Salifu,” it added.

In his caution statement, the police said, the suspect mentioned one Oli Dor as the one who gave the complainant’s phone to him, but said “he does not know where the said suspect Oli Dor lives.”

The Salifu Shatter has since been remanded to police custody.

GNA