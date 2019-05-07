news, story, article

By Charles Chedar, GNA

Wa, May 7, GNA - The National Youth Authority (NYA) in the Upper West Region has trained several young persons on team building, leadership and resource mobilisation skills to become good advocates of national development.

"Leadership, you and I know is all about trying to shape the attitude and behavior of people and if you want to have a very good attitude, then, you must begin to groom and develop the country’s young persons," the Director of Operations and Programmes at NYA, Mr Mumuni Sulemana, said.

He said the country ought to develop the leadership of youngmen and women to come out with their potentials to take up leadership roles of the country to boost growth and development.

Mr Sulemana was speaking during the workshop in Wa, where over 70 young persons were empowered to become responsible leaders.

The workshop was organised by NYA in collaboration with Plan Ghana, with the aim of empowering youth to actively participate in decision-making at all levels of the social strata.

He urged the youth to start imbibing good qualities,that every leader should have so that they would not depart from them, when they grow up ripe to take up responsible positions.

He cautioned the youth to change their attitudes and think positively while learning how to understudy the experienced ones to become transformational leaders.

Mr Archibald Donkoh, the Upper West Regional Acting Director of NYA said the organisation was mandated for youth development and was therefore expecting to see an impact on the kinds of training they had received from the authority.

He added that the authority had plans to educate the youth on vigilantism.

Mr Kamaldeen Iddrisu, the Wa Municipal Development Coordinator for Plan Ghana, said women were deemed not to have adequate knowledge on issues affecting them or resources that would enable them to overcome their challenges.

“We want to equip youth women with the necessary skills, knowledge and resources for them to be able to champion this course”, he added.

GNA