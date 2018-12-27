news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA



Bolgatanga, Dec. 27, GNA – Madam Paulina Patience Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister, has led an inter-party clean-up exercise in the Bolgatanga town to promote unity among political parties in the Region and to get rid of filth within the town during the Christmas season.

The exercise, which was dubbed “Unite to clean Bolgatanga” brought together various leaders and followers of political parties in the Region including the People’s National Convention (PNC), the Convention People’s Party (CPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), and was intended to foster unity among them to promote development.

Municipal and District Chief Executives, security service personnel, some heads of departments and government officials who took part in the exercise, cleaned and desilted gutters along the streets, swept the Bolgatanga main lorry station and the two major markets.

Addressing the media amidst the clean-up exercise, the Minister said the programme was in two folds, “one is for us to unite as a region, that is why we have all the various political parties present, the whole idea was actually planned by me because I think that beyond our political discourse, we have one region to develop and we can only do that if we unite”.

Madam Abayage said the people of the Region could easily unite, develop and live in a clean environment through clean-up exercises, “when cholera hits this region, it doesn’t know that you are CPP, NDC or NPP, cholera can hit anybody at any time,” she added.

She insisted that “we need to clean our environment,” and called on members of the public to desist from indiscriminate disposal of plastic waste, “our biggest challenge as a region is the littering of rubbers,” she said.

The Minister said the Region had plans to construct incinerators at vantage areas to replace plastic dustbins, which were easily destroyed by animals and sometimes stolen.

In an interview with the media, Mr Abraham Azumah Lambon, the Upper East Regional Youth Organizer of the NDC, said it was critical to live and work together as a team devoid of politics, “we in NDC believe that we must live in clean environment before we do any politics, without cleanliness, we can’t increase productivity”.

On his part, Alhaji Hussein Ibrahim, the Upper East Regional Chairman of the CPP, described the initiative as “laudable” and advocated for its continuity.

GNA