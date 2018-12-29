news, story, article

Bolgatanga, Dec. 29, GNA – Madam Paulina Patience Abayege, the Upper East Regional Minister on “Boxing Day” organised a party for children within the Bolgatanga Municipality and the newly created Bolgatanga East District.

The children, who included; orphans and others living with disabilities, numbered about 500, and were served with food, soft drinks, and received souvenirs.

They danced to music provided by the Ghana Police band with the Minister, deeply engaged in dancing competition, musical cheers, and played on a bouncy castle.

In an interview with the media, Madam Abayege observed that adults usually “think of themselves, even in the villages where we have poor communities, it is still the adults who think of themselves, we scarcely think about how the children will feel.”

She said Christmas was about sharing and caring, and used the opportunity to admonish the children to take their studies seriously to enable them to become responsible citizens in future.

The Minister disclosed that the programme was sponsored by Malta Guinness and Lesken Enterprise Limited, a lead distributor of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited in the region.

Madam Georgina Aberese-Ako, the Acting Regional Director of the Department of Children, said it was a good initiative by the Minister, adding that it would bring smiles to the faces of the children, especially the less privileged ones, and expressed the hope that subsequent Ministers appointed to the Region would emulate the initiative.

